HUNTINGTON — Six new deaths were added to the COVID-19 toll in West Virginia on Sunday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 57-year-old male from Randolph County, a 72-year-old female from Taylor County, an 84-year-old male Marion County, an 86-year-old male from Grant County, an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 72-year-old female from Grant County, bring the statewide total to 1,128.
Statewide, 1,127 new cases were reported, for a total of 72,342.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (608), Berkeley (5,193), Boone (911), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,169), Cabell (4,451), Calhoun (115), Clay (230), Doddridge (203), Fayette (1,495), Gilmer (272), Grant (651), Greenbrier (1,131), Hampshire (810), Hancock (1,546), Hardy (622), Harrison (2,377), Jackson (1,007), Jefferson (2,054), Kanawha (7,666), Lewis (398), Lincoln (641), Logan (1,389), Marion (1,443), Marshall (1,781), Mason (897), McDowell (809), Mercer (2,177), Mineral (1,989), Mingo (1,214), Monongalia (4,668), Monroe (542), Morgan (534), Nicholas (566), Ohio (2,214), Pendleton (221), Pleasants (285), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,296), Putnam (2,643), Raleigh (2,327), Randolph (983), Ritchie (287), Roane (253), Summers (358), Taylor (572), Tucker (271), Tyler (282), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,481), Webster (121), Wetzel (588), Wirt (175), Wood (4,163), Wyoming (1,015).
According to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia is leading the nation in the rate of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. As of Sunday afternoon, West Virginia had administered 15,046 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, out of 16,575 doses received, which is a 90.78% administration rate. According to Bloomberg.com’s COVID Vaccine Tracker, this is the highest administration rate of any state in the nation.
Cabell County reported 1,724 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while Wayne County reported 333.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,741. Patients’ ages ranged from 16 to 81, one of whom is in the hospital.
Statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,765 new cases and 26 new deaths related to COVID-19.
Beshear noted that positive cases continue to fall, even as previous exponential growth is bringing more deaths.
“This is again under what we had this day last week, and this full week, which we end on Sunday, is less than it was the week before. That is a positive sign that shows that the steps we have taken, the sacrifice to mitigate and slow the exponential growth of this virus is working,” Beshear said. “But remember, deaths track cases. And so that exponential growth, we’re seeing the harm from it right now.”
There are 1,607 people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 403 in ICU and 226 on a ventilator.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 36 new cases Sunday, with patients’ ages ranging from 17 months to 66 years. The county has reported a total of 3,216 cases.
Statewide, more than 8,300 new cases were reported, for a total of 622,806, and 16 new deaths, for a total of 8,047.
Across the U.S., more than 201,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 17,592,760, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 315,260 deaths related to the virus.