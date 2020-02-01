KENOVA — Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested six people in connection with four separate drug investigations during the past week.
Members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Andrea Ellis, of Huntington, in connection with a drug investigation in Kenova, according to a news release issued by Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson. Ellis is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of altered pseudoephedrine. Ellis turned herself in to the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force.
A second, unnamed suspect was arrested as part of this investigation, Thompson said.
During an investigation in Lavalette, W.Va., deputies arrested Barry Watts, of Kiahsville, and charged him with possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of altered pseudoephedrine. Randy Maynard, of Wayne, is also facing a charge of possession of altered pseudoephedrine.
Fred Maynard, of Dunlow, W.Va., is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of altered pseudoephedrine following the investigation in Lavalette.
In another investigation in Fort Gay, W.Va., deputies interrupted a drug transaction in which Shannon Maxie, of Louisa, Kentucky, delivered oxycodone, according to the release. Maxie is facing a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.