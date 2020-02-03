BARBOURSVILLE — Six people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday, according to records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Bridget Nicole Clark, 26, was jailed at 9:35 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $15,000.

Anthony Xavier Kelly, 35, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a family court capias warrant. Bond was $500.

Akale Jamel Green, 51, was jailed at 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Jason Michael Hudson, 45, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Gary Allen Johnson, 47, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell and Putnam counties charged him with procuring utilities, driving suspended, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and driving on a revoked license for DUI. Bond was $15,000.

Daniel Lee Burdette, 48, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.

