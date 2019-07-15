The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON - Six people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.

Jason Edward Adams, 42, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Taylor Nicole Bailey, 23, was jailed at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with transferring or receiving a stolen vehicle and having no insurance. Bond was not set.

Tashema Dawnyace Smith, 41, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $10,000.

Xavier Tyreese Thomas, 35, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Emmanuel Lee Whitfield, 23, was jailed at 7:25 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, battery and burglary. Bond was not set.

Hayley Denise Brabbin, 25, was jailed at 2:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with domestic battery. Bond was not set.

