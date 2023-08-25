Kalia Blake, a patient at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, approaches the stage after being selected for the game against University at Albany as the 2023 Junior Captain Draft Day event takes place on Thursday inside Harless Auditorium at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Michael Welker, a patient at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, receives his jersey after being selected for the game against Arkansas State as the 2023 Junior Captain Draft Day event takes place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, inside Harless Auditorium at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Jessica Barebo, a patient at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, poses for photos after being selected for the game against Georgia Southern University as the 2023 Junior Captain Draft Day event takes place on Thursday, inside Harless Auditorium at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Ethan Simpson, a patient at Hoops Family Children's Hospital, spend time alongside Marco after being selected for the game against Virginia Tech as the 2023 Junior Captain Draft Day event takes place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, inside Harless Auditorium at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Christian Spears, Marshall University Athletic Director, speaks as the 2023 Junior Captain Draft Day event takes place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, inside Harless Auditorium at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
HUNTINGTON — There was excitement about the upcoming Marshall University football season Thursday afternoon as six special pediatric patients found out in which Herd home games they would serve as “Junior Captains.”
This marks the second year that Marshall University, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and United Bank have partnered in order to honor pediatric patients through the United for Hoops program.
