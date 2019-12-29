BARBOURSVILLE — Six people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Tammy Sue Cooper, 58, was jailed at 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with second-offense shoplifting, third-offense shoplifting and trespassing. Bond was $16,000.
Jack Edward Rolfe Jr., 27, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Billy Dean Stroub, 51, was jailed at 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI, obstructing, assault on a police officer and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Tamara Nichole White, 36, was jailed at 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Rocky Eugene Burgess, 39, was jailed at 10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny, speeding, failure to signal, failure to yield and fleeing in a vehicle. Bond was $15,000.
Joshua Allen Luikart, 29, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with arson and battery. Bond was $2,500.