BARBOURSVILLE — Six people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
David Adam Fakourey, 29, was jailed at 5 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $25,000.
Danny Lee Lovejoy, 39, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with trespassing, domestic assault and burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.
Alexander Jamieson Chandler, 32, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Lloyd Michael Wamsley, 40, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Brendan Matthew Legg, 30, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with burglary, strangulation and third-offense domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Jessica Renee Vaughn, 32, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with driving revoked for DUI, capias and obstructing an officer. Bond was not set.