HUNTINGTON — Six people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Scott Allen Rediger, 45, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Patric Joseph Renk, 50, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Shawn Michael Brown, 37, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Donald Lee Worden, 47, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.
Verma Jean Meade, 46, was jailed at 4:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with malicious wounding. Bond was not set.
Larry Todd Booth, 52, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with transferring stolen property and breaking and entering. Bond was $25,000.
Michael Ray Abshire, 40, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with malicious assault. Bond was not set.