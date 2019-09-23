HUNTINGTON — Six people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Scott Allen Rediger, 45, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Patric Joseph Renk, 50, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Shawn Michael Brown, 37, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Donald Lee Worden, 47, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.

Verma Jean Meade, 46, was jailed at 4:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with malicious wounding. Bond was not set.

Larry Todd Booth, 52, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with transferring stolen property and breaking and entering. Bond was $25,000.

Michael Ray Abshire, 40, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with malicious assault. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.