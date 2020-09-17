HUNTINGTON — From pulley systems to wheels and axles, children visiting Heritage Farm Museum & Village on Wednesday learned about the six simple machines that are considered the foundation of mechanics.
The event, part of the farm’s weekly “We Learn Wednesday” series, took place in the Six Simple Machines Discovery Zone, which is an area set up to be a functional, learning playground.
Upcoming “We Learn Wednesday” events will offer a look inside animal habitats Sept. 23; 100 years of votes for women Sept. 30; inventions and innovations Oct. 7; cultural history meets natural history Oct. 14; the fall forest Oct. 21; and Artisans Alive! on Oct. 28.
The farm, located at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday during the months of September and October.