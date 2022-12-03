The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Barack Obama, Kate Grubb, David Grubb

Barack Obama and Kate Grubb, David Grubb are pictured. Jessica Grubb, the daughter of Kate and David Grubb, was a Charleston native who died six years ago of an overdose.

 The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — Federal stakeholders announced this week proposed rule changes to increase coordination of health providers to better serve people recovering from substance use disorder.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said the move is a result of the Protecting Jessica Grubb’s Legacy Act (Legacy Act), which passed Congress in 2020 to help prevent medical providers from giving opioids to individuals in recovery, a fate suffered by Grubb, a Charleston native who died of an overdose.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

