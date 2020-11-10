Businessman Doug Skaff Jr. has been named president of HD Media, company officials announced Monday.
A West Virginia University graduate, state delegate and lifelong resident of South Charleston, Skaff will oversee business operations, advertising and marketing for HD Media, owner of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The (Huntington) Herald-Dispatch and five weekly newspapers in southern West Virginia.
“I am thrilled by this opportunity and the chance to help grow the business for these essential institutions in our communities,” Skaff said. “I am a big believer in local newspapers. They make their communities and our state a better place. That’s why I am an investor in HD Media and it’s why I am so excited to use my experience, relationships throughout our community and my love for West Virginia to help ensure these great newspapers are here producing outstanding journalism for many years to come.”
Regional Executive Editor Lee Wolverton was elevated Monday to vice president of news. He will retain his role as executive editor. The moves come in advance of Jim Heady’s long-planned retirement Friday as regional publisher.
“We are tremendously excited to have Doug Skaff Jr. step into this role,” said Doug Reynolds, principal owner of HD Media. “His experience, knowledge and dedication to this community along with his business acumen, people skills and innovative ideas make him the ideal fit for us to follow on the tremendous leadership of Jim Heady.”
Heady retires after 45 years in the newspaper industry, his last eight in Charleston, first as the newspaper’s vice president of audience development and then as its publisher before taking the helm of all HD Media properties.
“It’s been a great privilege to be part of such an outstanding organization,” Heady said. “We have made amazing strides in a short time under the ownership of Doug Reynolds and thanks to the tireless work of everyone in our company. With Doug Skaff Jr. at the helm, the future is brighter than ever.”
Full responsibility for all news and editorial content will fall on Wolverton, a journalist for more than 33 years who has led newsrooms in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Virginia and Texas. He joined HD Media in January.
“Lee will ensure that we continue and grow our tradition of outstanding, independent journalism, while Doug Skaff Jr. will ensure that our business thrives, giving our newsrooms as well as our company the necessary resources to perform to their highest and best potential,” Reynolds said.
Formerly student body president at WVU, Skaff Jr. launched his business career shortly after obtaining his master’s degree in industrial labor relations from the state’s flagship university.
He worked from 2002 to 2007 for Owens Corning, first in sales and then in human resources. Skaff notched sales records, managed sales teams and became the first employee in company history to work as a sales representative while also serving as human resources generalist for a sales force of 350 people.
In 2008, he returned home to become the district sales and business manager for Norandex Building Materials Distribution with the Saint Gobain Corporation, working in Charleston and Huntington. There, Skaff continued to ring up sales accomplishments, driving increased revenues at two stores and regularly finishing among the company’s top sellers.
Skaff joined his father, Doug Skaff Sr., at Skaff Family Limited Company in 2010, working as vice president and helping to manage holdings and leading marketing initiatives. He also is owner and managing partner with Building & Remodeling Warehouse in Nitro and South Charleston. He now will focus his energies on HD Media, he told staff Monday.
“Doug Skaff Jr. knows business, he knows this community and West Virginia and he knows people,” Reynolds said. “That’s what makes him such an asset to us and it’s what will allow him to succeed in this role and lead us to new heights.”
Skaff has served for more than a half-dozen years in the state House of Delegates, holding the 30th District seat from 2009 to 2014 and winning election in 2018 to the 35th District seat. He won reelection last week.
Because of his position as an elected official, Skaff will be uninvolved in decisions on news and editorial content. Wolverton will report to Skaff on budgetary and personnel matters.
“We are fortunate to have experienced and talented newsrooms upon which we can rely to produce strong, fair, objective journalism,” Skaff said. “My role is to see to it the resources are available to allow our journalists to do their jobs to the best of their ability without favor or compromise.”