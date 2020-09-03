HUNTINGTON — People of all ages were seen performing a variety of skateboarding techniques at the David H. Harris Skate Park in Huntington on Wednesday.
The skate park, which includes more than 2,500 square feet of skateable surface, includes a quarter pipe and a volcano.
Initial construction on the skate park began in 2014, after several years of planning, by reclaiming a patch of unkempt wilderness behind the floodwall. Crews built ramps and obstacles for skaters of all skill levels for a total of $202,900, which was raised through fundraising efforts and donations from local businesses. At the time, members of the skating community expressed gratitude for the city’s embrace of the sport after previously having to use public property as a makeshift park.