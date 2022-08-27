LEFT: Johnny Staats, of Ravenswood, W.Va., performs as the Robin Kessinger West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Contest takes place at the Fly In Festival on Saturday at Robert Newlon Airpark in Huntington.
Danny Scherrer, of Fort Thomas, Ky., right, Ron Morton, of Charleston, and Frank Quitter, of Silver Grove, Ky., chat as the Fly In Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Robert Newlon Airpark in Huntington.
LEFT: Johnny Staats, of Ravenswood, W.Va., performs as the Robin Kessinger West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Contest takes place at the Fly In Festival on Saturday at Robert Newlon Airpark in Huntington.
Danny Scherrer, of Fort Thomas, Ky., right, Ron Morton, of Charleston, and Frank Quitter, of Silver Grove, Ky., chat as the Fly In Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Robert Newlon Airpark in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Visitors traveled by land, air and river this weekend to enjoy music and friendly competitions during the seventh annual Fly In Festival.
The Fly In Festival, set at the Robert Newlon Airport near Huntington, is an opportunity for musicians and non-musicians alike to enjoy performances from bands and skydivers and participate in kayaking trips, fiddle contests and more.
Robbie Keyser, one of three primary organizers in addition to Carl Bailey and Tim Corbett, said the festival is a chance for the community to come together and have a good time.
“Our goal at this festival is to make everybody welcome and feel like family and welcome to come back every year,” he said. “You can come by car or RV, by plane or even come up the river because we got people there, too, but you can come however you want, and we just want to make it a good time for everybody.”
Keyser said people from at least 10 states made it to the Fly In Festival at some point during the three-day event, and people showed up by car, plane or boat.
The proceeds from the festival go to the Barboursville Bloodhounds K-9 Unit, and Keyser said he is thankful to all the sponsors who help make the festival happen and everyone who comes to support it each year.
To Keyser, the Fly In Festival feels like a family reunion where no one is left out.
“We see people here that we see maybe once a year, and it’s just a wonderful weekend to have this many people come to this area,” he said. “It’s just like a reunion — everybody becomes friends and we keep growing every year. My favorite part is just the camaraderie and the family, getting people together.”
Josh and Jakob Thomas attended the Fly In Festival for the first time this year and performed with their band, and Jakob competed in the Robin Kessinger West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Contest.
Jakob Thomas has been playing guitar since he was a toddler, he said, and he picked up flatpicking, a guitar-playing technique where picks are used instead of fingers, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas said it was a nice venue with many different aspects, and he looked forward to hearing the different bands play Saturday evening.
“It’s really cool. It’s nice seeing a lot of different bands performing with all their different styles,” he said.
Dan Kessinger, brother of Robin Kessinger, said he has been attending the Fly In Festival for the past few years since the state flatpick guitar contest merged with the local festival.
Kessinger said he enjoyed judging contests, performing and seeing the community come together.
“It’s a pretty unique thing with the connection between the airfield, the planes and the parachutes and then musical instruments. Typically those make really poor combinations,” he said. “But here it doesn’t.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.