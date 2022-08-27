The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Visitors traveled by land, air and river this weekend to enjoy music and friendly competitions during the seventh annual Fly In Festival.

The Fly In Festival, set at the Robert Newlon Airport near Huntington, is an opportunity for musicians and non-musicians alike to enjoy performances from bands and skydivers and participate in kayaking trips, fiddle contests and more.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

