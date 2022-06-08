SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Thousands gathered at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center on Wednesday to remember Nicholas County Deputy Thomas E. Baker III, who was killed in the line of duty June 3.
Before the funeral began, fellow officers, family and friends and devoted community members waited in a line extending to the bottom of the parking lot to pay their respects.
The hundreds seated inside grew near silent as the last group approached Baker’s body, closing the casket and covering it with an American flag. As Baker’s family entered the room, the crowd stood, then bowed their heads while being led in a prayer.
Baker, 48, was illustrated by speakers as a devoted Christian, father and husband with a laugh and smile that could be recognized anywhere. Many remembered him for having the cleanest car among the deputies, and though he left law enforcement for a time, he always circled back to being an officer.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke first, declaring it the “single toughest day” he had had as governor.
“He loved us, and he is a hero, who will remain a hero not only today, but forever and ever and ever, like each and every one of you that protect and look after us every day,” Justice said after addressing Baker’s family.
“He lived an incredibly full life, and he gave the ultimate sacrifice for every one of us,” Justice said.
Following Justice, Nicholas County Commissioner D. Craig Chapman shared his condolences and a story about Baker while reading a proclamation commemorating his service and dedication on behalf of the Nicholas County Commission.
“I find so much comfort, and I encourage everyone here to find so much comfort in the fact that we all know where Tom is,” said Commissioner Lloyd Adkins. “Deputy Baker’s patrolling the streets of heaven as we speak.”
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, shared a similar proclamation on behalf of the West Virginia Senate memorializing Baker’s life.
Baker’s nephew, Aaron Evans, shared some beloved memories of Baker, emphasizing Baker’s love for being a deputy and for his fellow law enforcement officers.
“His car was the cleanest in the county. He demanded professionalism and demanded professional appearance, even when it would make the rest of us absolutely angry every shift,” Evans said. “He loved his job, and he was proud of his job.”
Evans reminisced on Baker’s numerous jobs after his initial time serving as a deputy — including as a greaser in a strip mine, selling insurance for Aflac and Nationwide, selling cars and working as a bail bondsman — but noted that Baker felt compelled to come back often and eventually returned to law enforcement around two years ago.
Evans also reflected on Baker’s path to faith, telling the crowd that Baker became a different person when he began following God, praying for those he loved most often.
“Tom was a different guy after he started going to church and after he got saved,” Evans said. “Tom was not the same guy that he was prior to. Something changed inside of him.”
Pastor Allen Travis of Restoration Fellowship Church, Baker’s pastor and friend, led prayers throughout the service and urged those mourning to embrace God and Jesus.
The funeral was closed by a policeman’s prayer delivered by Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley and the honorable promotion of Baker from deputy to sergeant.
“Amazing Grace” was then played by three men with bagpipes and a drummer, followed by the ceremonial last call of Sgt. Thomas E. Baker and the procession.
Baker’s life came to an end after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound in the back while responding to a disturbance in the Birch River area at 5 p.m. June 3, according to a news release.
Baker and Cpl. J. Ellison were speaking with Ritchie Holcomb and Tyler Kelly outside a camper when the altercation grew violent, resulting in a shot to Baker’s back and another to Ellison’s leg.
Holcomb later died from related wounds, and Kelly was taken into custody following the incident. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.