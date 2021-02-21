HUNTINGTON — When life hands you snow, you go sledding.
That’s what families have done in Huntington, where people of all ages have been seen sledding on the hills of Ritter Park following a week of ice storms and snow in the area.
While cold temperatures gripped the region for much of last week, the snow and ice are likely to begin melting this week, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures in the 40s on Sunday and Monday and rain moving into the region Monday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny days, with temperatures in the 50s.