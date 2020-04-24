Slide repair to be completed near Chapmanville limits
HARTS, W.Va. — W.Va. 10 will be closed at the Lincoln/Logan county line near Harts in Lincoln County beginning 6 a.m. Saturday, April 25, for approximately two weeks while the West Virginia Division of Highways repairs a slide approximately five miles north of the Chapmanville city limits.
W.Va. 10 will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at the site during this time.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. Truck drivers are advised that there are no suitable local alternate routes for large trucks. Alternate routes for all drivers traveling from Huntington to Chapmanville include Interstate 64 and U.S. 119.