FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Slide repairs are scheduled to begin along U.S. 60 in Boyd County near Summitt next week.
Kentucky Department of Highways crews and contractors will begin repairs Monday, April 13, beside eastbound U.S. 60 (toward Ashland) just before Boy Scout Road, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Contractors will remove debris and stabilize a slide area on the hillside between Summit Plaza and Garden Roller Rink.
The right lane of U.S. 60 will be closed during the work, the release said. Motorists should watch for merging traffic and expect delays. The work is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.