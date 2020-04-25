Slide repairs to close part of Greenup road next week
GREENUP, Ky. — Slide repairs on Ky. 1459 in Greenup County will require a temporary closure along part of the highway beginning next week, according to Kentucky transportation officials.
On Tuesday, April 28, crews will close Ky. 1459 to all through traffic between Messer Road and Carter Hollow to repair a slide area, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 9.
“The road will remain closed day and night for about a week,” the release said. “Work is expected to be complete May 6, depending upon weather.”
During the road closure, traffic may detour using Ky. 1 and Ky. 2 through U.S. 23 at Greenup, officials added.