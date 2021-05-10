Motorists should expect flagged traffic and delays on Cannonsburg Road (KY 3294) in Boyd County this week as Kentucky Department of Highways crews make slip repairs.
Beginning Tuesday, May 11, crews will repair an embankment slip on Cannonsburg Road across the road from Carriage Hill Court near the 2 mile marker east of Midland Trail.
Work will take place 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day through Friday, May 14. Flaggers will restrict all Cannonsburg Road traffic to one lane during construction. Motorists should seek alternate routes or be prepared for traffic delays.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.