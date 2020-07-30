FLATWOODS, Ky. — Part of Kentucky 207 in Greenup County near Flatwoods will be closed next week for slip repairs, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The state road will be closed at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the 14 mile marker between Tom Road and Reid Street to rebuild the road shoulders and stabilize an embankment slip.
The work is expected to continue throughout the week. The road is open to local traffic, but through traffic should detour via the Industrial Parkway (Kentucky 67) or Kentucky 503.