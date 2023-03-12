The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Forty percent of children in West Virginia aged 1 to 5 do not eat at least one fruit a day, and almost 50% of the state’s children in the same age range do not eat a vegetable daily, according to data from the 2021 National Survey of Children’s Health, which also show that almost 70% of West Virginia children drank a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once a week, compared to 57% nationally.

Describing how frequently children aged 1 to 5 consumed fruits, vegetables and sugary drinks, nationally and by state, the survey was conducted as a mail and web-based survey.

