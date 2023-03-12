HUNTINGTON — Forty percent of children in West Virginia aged 1 to 5 do not eat at least one fruit a day, and almost 50% of the state’s children in the same age range do not eat a vegetable daily, according to data from the 2021 National Survey of Children’s Health, which also show that almost 70% of West Virginia children drank a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once a week, compared to 57% nationally.
Describing how frequently children aged 1 to 5 consumed fruits, vegetables and sugary drinks, nationally and by state, the survey was conducted as a mail and web-based survey.
The survey also found that nationally, one in three children aged 1 to 5 did not eat at least one fruit daily, and that of that same age group, one in two did not consume a vegetable daily.
Marshall Health Dietician Jessica Meek said promoting healthy eating in children begins at home, and having a positive role model is an important step in child nutrition.
“It’s something that we promote to our kids, to eat more fruits and vegetables, but for some reason, we’re not doing that,” Meek said. “If you aren’t the biggest fans of fruits and vegetables, try not to show your children your distaste or dislike for it, and maybe even give it a try again.”
Preparing vegetables in a new or different way can make them more appealing for kids and adults and does not have to take a lot of extra energy, and fruits can be blended or cut into fun shapes to make them more enticing, Meek said.
“Throwing on some seasonings and roasting vegetables will make them taste a lot better than the bagged frozen vegetables or canned vegetables, which can be high in sodium,” she said. “You can be sneaky and grate, slice and chop up different vegetables too, so they’re not as noticeable.”
Some children may have an aversion to certain veggies because of texture issues, but there are solutions, Meek said.
“If they’re blended up or they’re cooked really well, they might be more appealing to kids and adults,” Meek said.
“Trying to think outside the box will help. You don’t just have to have plain vegetables on the side with no flavor, and you definitely can bring out their flavor.”
Explore new foods and expose children to them — the earlier the better — but introducing them to veggies first can be more beneficial, as fruits contain natural sugar — though it’s still a good alternative to sugar-sweetened drinks, such as soda.
“When we taste things that are sweet, our taste buds prefer that, so we really want to get kids eating vegetables first and then add fruits,” Meek said. “But when it comes to an apple versus soda, it would be better for kids to consume those natural sugars.”
Fruits also contain fiber and vitamins and minerals not found in sweetened drinks, and it takes longer to digest, meaning it will fill kids up faster than a sugary liquid.
Limiting the added sugar in a child’s diet is important, and Meek said one of the easiest ways to cut that out is to eliminate sweetened beverages and even fruit juices. Fruit juices, even those labeled 100% juice, can cause blood sugar to spike, which then can lead to a sugar crash and a craving for more.
“People think they don’t have to worry about some of these adult-type health conditions, but they do need to start as young as they can limiting the added sugar,” she said. “Sugar can make kids agitated, too, so it makes it harder to focus if they’re not getting the right nutrition.”
While the general rule is for children to eat five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables a day, Meek said parents can work their kids up to that —especially if they eat zero a day to begin with.
“If that’s the case, then one or two servings of these foods a day would be a win,” she said. “We’d like everybody to be about five to nine, but start slowly and build up to incorporate that more often and eventually achieve that goal.”
If children are not getting a variety in their diet, they might be missing out on certain nutrients that are crucial for them to be able to pay attention, learn and do their best in school.
“If their diet is full of processed foods and foods that lack fiber, vitamins and minerals and even healthy proteins and fats, they probably will be at a disadvantage,” Meek said.
Skipping meals and eating foods that are high in fat and sugar can also lead to serious medical problems, such as fatty liver disease — caused by excess sugar in diets.
“Kids are pretty resilient, but as they get older, they’ll realize they’re not as energetic,” Meek said. “Sugar can only be absorbed so much in the intestines, and the leftovers go and infiltrate the liver.”
One way parents can make a difference and improve their children’s nutrition is to make small swaps when it comes to snacks, said Dr. Jodi Plumley, a pediatrician with Marshall Health.
“Switch out the things that you normally buy as far as snack foods to have an easy grab-and-go, like an orange on the counter or more fruits,” Plumley said. “If you make them available and easily accessible even to little kids, they can choose that versus something that’s processed or packaged.”
Plumley said involving kids in grocery shopping and the cooking process can encourage healthy eating and nutrition as well.
“With simple things like involving them at the grocery store, like ‘What are we going to buy and how are we going to make it,’ and involving them in the kitchen, they’re going to be more likely to be excited about the foods that you’re eating for dinner if they help cook and they were involved in the process,” Plumley said. “I think that’s a fun way to really get your kids that are picky more excited about eating healthier.”
Adding more fruits and vegetables to a child’s diet is important, but Plumley said to also be aware of appropriate serving sizes. Additionally, being mindful of where kids eat can impact how much they eat; eating in front of screens or while watching TV can lead to less mindful eating and overeating.
“Be really cognizant about where we’re eating, because I know we all have very busy lifestyles, but as much as you can, try to have that family centered meal around the dinner table,” Plumley said.
“You’re probably going to be eating healthier foods, looking at your portion control, sitting down and talking with each other about your day and avoiding screens,” she continued. “All of those are going to really be impactful for making healthy and nutritious choices at home.”
For those children living with food insecurity or in food deserts, programs may be available, especially through the public school system, to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables, such as weekend food backpack programs.
Huntington’s Kitchen offers summer cooking classes geared toward kids that may be a good resource for improving child nutrition, Meek said. Huntington’s Kitchen is involved with Marshall University’s dietetics program, and some members of the program go to schools to educate kids about nutrition as well.
Even if adults attend cooking classes and nutrition and health-related support groups, they can bring that knowledge home to benefit children in their care, Meek said.
“If anybody in the family is learning something, bringing that knowledge home can help the kids too,” she said.
On Tuesday, Meek will host a cooking class for kids at the Putnam County Library’s main branch in Hurricane.
“If we could have more things like that going on, I think people would appreciate it,” she said. “Being an outpatient dietitian, I get to do more things like that than those that work in the hospital.”
Change can be scary for children and adults, Meek said, but it is possible.
“Change is where we grow, and kids get used to certain foods or we get used to certain patterns of ‘I don’t have time to cook’ or ‘I don’t have the energy,’ but making small steps still puts you in the right direction versus not making any changes and staying as you are,” she said.
“A little change can make a big difference,” she said.