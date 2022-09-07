The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s charter school approval board didn’t receive many proposals for new schools by last Wednesday’s application deadline to open next year.

Only one applied to open next fall: the 30-student maximum nursing charter school that BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s president previously said she was mulling. In its application, BridgeValley says it plans to place this program for high school seniors on its South Charleston campus.

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

