HUNTINGTON — Amanda Call first came in contact with Harmony House in 2018.
Now, she leads its tenant’s association.
She said Harmony House, which celebrated its 35th anniversary this week, has been a tremendous help to her and others. She highlighted its outreach program, which helps people in the community.
“They’re a big help to everybody. I do know they house people very quick. They always make sure … that people on the streets are taken care of with food and clothing or any kind of resource help that they possibly … would need.”
Call’s fiance, Paul Brown, is a resident and employee of Harmony House. He said he has lived in his apartment for almost four years. Harmony House provides necessary resources to people who are homeless, he said.
“I think we’ve made a positive impact on the community as far as helping as much as we can,’ he said. “I mean, it’s never going to eliminate everything, but ... we do the best we can to get the numbers down.”
Harmony House, 627 4th Ave., is a multipurpose day shelter that provides a hub of social services for many clients. It opened on April 25, 1987.
The organization’s mission, which is on its website, is to affirm “the right of all people to adequate food, clothing, shelter and healthcare. We believe these are human rights and should be available to everyone.”
“To that end, the mission of Harmony House is to provide those basic resources and housing to the homeless and formerly homeless of the Huntington area, as well as to collaborate with partner agencies for the provision of such basic resources.”
The beginning
Betty Barrett, former president of Harmony House’s board, said the need for Harmony House became apparent in the mid-1980s after the City of Huntington’s administration learned of a woman sleeping on the Cabell County Courthouse lawn. Barrett, who volunteered to help because of her background in social work, said about 60 people attended the first meeting. The parents of the woman were among the group.
“We came up with the idea of what we call a social services mall, where all the services would be in one place instead of being all over the city,” Barrett said.
Many people and several organizations were involved with the establishment of Harmony House and she is grateful for their aid, Barrett said. She is a current member of the board. There have been ups and downs over the last 35 years, but Harmony House has changed the public perception of those who are homeless, she said.
“I think we did some good getting the community to understand what homelessness is. We still have a long ways to go with that, but there are a lot of people who are very accepting of the fact that these people need help,” she said. “But also the impact on individuals has to be the first thing we think of. So many people have come out of this better than they started with us.”
Barrett hopes that in the next 35 years ahead for Harmony House, it continues to provide clients with social services, such as its jobs program and financial assistance.
The present
Amanda Coleman, who became the executive director of Harmony House in 2015, said that over the next 35 years, the organization will continue to use its strength — coming together with its partners in times of need.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Harmony House’s community was the first in the state to vaccinate people experiencing homelessness against COVID-19 and has operated an isolation and quarantine shelter.
Harmony House today is still a mall of services, though the list of services has expanded. Coleman said some partnering organizations have staff inside Harmony House, and the organization is also able to refer clients to other places as needed. The most important service Harmony House provides changes on a case-by-case basis. For someone who doesn’t have a place to use the bathroom, a shower is the most important service. For someone who is being evicted from their current housing, supportive services for them is important.
“I think I would say generally that the small stuff makes a bigger impact on me than the big stuff in a lot of cases,” Coleman said. Some of these moments included a client saying they felt like a human being for the first time after being handed a cup of coffee or when a client got a library card after reading all of the Western novels in Harmony House’s lobby.
Personal relationships are key to these services, Coleman said.
“It’s the only reason it works. Particularly as the population has changed, we see more people now than ever who are experiencing a serious mental illness, who are experiencing a substance use disorder, and if we don’t take the time to really get to know people, build rapport, interact with them, just as we interact with each other as coworkers; if we don’t do that, they don’t trust us.”
Missy Morrison, Harmony House’s director of Development and Community Engagement, also said these relationships are key for the organization’s services. She volunteered with the organization for 12 years before joining the staff last year.
“When you work in a nonprofit, you’re here because it’s a calling, and to meet our staff and to know that it’s not just what we do here, but it’s how it’s done,” Morrison said. “It’s done with dignity, with respect, with compassion. I think those are the key tenets of how we do what we do and that’s what allows us to build the rapport and trust with our clients who maybe haven’t had someone in their corner until now.”