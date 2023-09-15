HUNTINGTON — Marshall University President Brad D. Smith has been appointed to the board of directors of online retail giant Amazon.
Smith's appointment to the 12-member board was announced Thursday.
The board includes Executive Chair Jeff Bezos, who was in Huntington in early 2000 to announce the company's customer call center here. Others on the board have existing or former connections to Goldman Sachs, MTV Networks, PepsiCo and Corning, among other companies.
Smith will be a member of the board's Audit Committee.
Smith has been president of Marshall since January 2022. He was executive chair of Intuit Inc., a business software company, from January 2019 to January 2022. He was president and CEO of Intuit from January 2008 to December 2018 and chair of its board of directors from January 2016 to January 2019.
He also has served as a director of Humana Inc. since September 2022, and was a director of Nordstrom from January 2013 to May 2022 and a director of Momentiv Global Inc. (formerly SVMK Inc.) from May 2017 to February 2022.
Smith and his wife Alys founded the Wing 2 Wing Foundation, which seeks to provide resources and guidance for education, equality, and entrepreneurship in underserved and overlooked communities in the United States, in 2019.
