WAYNE — Marshall University President Brad D. Smith’s tour of West Virginia high schools kicked off Tuesday in his home county of Wayne.
Smith, mascot Marco and several Marshall staff members and students visited Wayne and Spring Valley high schools to talk to and take pictures with students and to allow those who have already enrolled at Marshall to sign letters of intent as part of an academic signing similar to what is typically done for student athletes headed into higher education.
Some students from Tolsia High School in Fort Gay were also included through their presence at the Wayne High School visit.
Wayne Principal Sara Stapleton, an alumna of Marshall, said Wayne has had athletics signings, but this was its first academic signing.
“I think they (the students) really appreciated it, ‘cause oftentimes we have sports signings and the academics are not always recognized by colleges,” Stapleton said. “And, so, I think this was an excellent opportunity to give those students who are going to Marshall University to pursue academic paths an opportunity to be recognized individually with the president and to recognize them for their efforts and to give them that moment.”
John Hayes, principal of Spring Valley High School and a Marshall alumnus, said he thinks it was exciting for students, faculty and staff to have Smith visit.
Hayes said it was the first time in his 24-year career in education that a university president has come and addressed the student body in a district where he has worked.
“What I like is the excitement that is building among our students to consider Marshall University,” Hayes said. “It is the university in our backyard ... They offer our students the same quality education as you can find anywhere else. So, we’re really looking forward to continuing bridging students graduating from Spring Valley and then enrolling at Marshall University.”
In addition to Smith, who is a graduate of the now closed Ceredo-Kenova High School, speakers for the Wayne High School visit included Wayne High School graduates Walker Tatum, a junior biology major at Marshall and vice president of Marshall’s Student Government Association; Katie Queen, a sophomore accounting major at Marshall and member of Marshall’s dance team; Ethan Bowens, a sophomore exercise science major at Marshall and member of Marshall’s track team; and Victoria Giuffrida, interim director of recruitment at Marshall, who is a graduate of Spring Valley High School.
Stapleton said she likes having a “hometown president” of Marshall University, and thinks it means a lot to her students to have some of Wayne’s graduates come back to speak to them.
“I think that means a lot to them because they see themselves in our alumni, and they see what they too can do,” Stapleton said. “They also see the fact that those students were once sitting in their chair and the success and the involvement that they have had at Marshall; I think that’s very encouraging and motivating for them.”
Speakers for the Spring Valley High School visit included Smith; Tatum; Giuffrida; Meagan Camden, a Spring Valley High School graduate, dietetics major at Marshall and member of Marshall’s volleyball team; and Marshall volleyball coach Ari Aganus.
“As a Marshall University graduate, I take a lot of pride in the education I received there,” Hayes said. “I appreciate the enthusiasm that they’re trying to build among high school students in our community and keeping students in our community who are college-bound.”
The next stop on Smith’s high school tour will be Raleigh County, where he will visit Shady Spring High School and Woodrow Wilson High School on March 30.
Marshall officials will also hand-deliver about 100 yard signs to incoming students in Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Putnam, Kanawha and Braxton counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties in Kentucky and Lawrence County, Ohio this month.
