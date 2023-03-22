The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Marshall University President Brad D. Smith’s tour of West Virginia high schools kicked off Tuesday in his home county of Wayne.

Smith, mascot Marco and several Marshall staff members and students visited Wayne and Spring Valley high schools to talk to and take pictures with students and to allow those who have already enrolled at Marshall to sign letters of intent as part of an academic signing similar to what is typically done for student athletes headed into higher education.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

