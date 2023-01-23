HUNTINGTON — Leaders from Marshall University will deliver the keynote address next month at a leadership conference in California.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Director of Athletics Christian Spears’ keynote address on "Lessons in Leadership" will be presented Feb. 28 at PACnet ’23, an annual four-day event in Huntington Beach, California.
PACnet is an annual conference that brings together hundreds of peers, organizations and partners of the Paciolan community to spark new ideas, collaboration, networking and personal growth.
Paciolan is a company focusing on ticketing, fundraising, marketing, analytics and technology solutions for more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Marshall has worked with the company since 1988.
Matt Roberts, founder of D1Ticker, will moderate the session, which will surround discussions of building a pathway to success in academics and athletics. Building of that pathway includes formulating a strategic vision, elevating organizations and nurturing a strong workplace culture.
Smith said he was honored to be invited to join the event.
“I look forward to the opportunity to share insights I’ve learned from my own journey, but I’m also equally excited to learn fresh perspectives from the leaders I’ll be spending time with there,” he said.
Spears said attendees will benefit immensely from Smith’s thoughts on driving organizations and getting to “yes.”
“When you have a leader like Brad Smith as your president, you are going to have the opportunity to present nationally,” Spears said. “I’m so unbelievably thankful to be working for Brad, and I can absolutely validate the impact great leadership can have on an organization because of what I have seen from Brad over the past 10 months."
