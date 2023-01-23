The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Leaders from Marshall University will deliver the keynote address next month at a leadership conference in California.

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Director of Athletics Christian Spears’ keynote address on "Lessons in Leadership" will be presented Feb. 28 at PACnet ’23, an annual four-day event in Huntington Beach, California.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

