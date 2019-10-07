HUNTINGTON — Following nationwide policy changes, a smoking ban was implemented this week at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.
The ban, which took place Oct. 1 at every VA medical center across the country, was made to align the facilities with more than 4,000 health care facilities and four national health care systems in the U.S. that have also implemented smoke-free grounds.
Smoking already had been prohibited inside the facilities, and October’s ban extended the no-smoking policy to include all VA property. Prior to the ban, smoking had been allowed in designated shelters.
The policy includes cigarettes, cigars, pipes and “any other combustion of tobacco, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.”
Dwayne Rider, public affairs officer for the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC, said if someone is caught smoking on campus, the VA police will provide a verbal warning to the smoker and advise them of the changes.
“If that’s ineffective, a courtesy violation warning can be issued,” he said. “Ultimately, failure to comply with the signage can result in the issuance of a federal citation.”
Rider said its patients and visitors have so far been accepting of the new policy changes, although the medical center does understand it will take some time for them to get used to it.
“It’s about reducing the harmful effects of smoking (and) vaping, including exposure to second- and third-hand smoke,” he said. “We’re not telling them they can’t smoke at home, but we do have support and programs to reduce or stop smoking.”
Signs in protest of the ban had lined Spring Valley Drive prior to it taking affect, but have since been removed.
According to the Centers for Diseased Control and Prevention, a third of veterans smoke, many who were introduced to the habit while serving.
In messages sent to veterans prior to the ban taking affect, the VA said the policy will “reduce the harmful effects of smoking, including exposure to second- and third-hand smoke, as well as increase safety and reduce fire hazards caused by smoking” and is consistent with its mission to promote a healthy environment for patients, visitors and employees.
The VA also provides smoking and tobacco use cessation programs for veterans who want to stop smoking.
Comparatively, Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington started tobacco-free campuses in 2007.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.