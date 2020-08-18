HUNTINGTON — Overwhelming attendance at farmers markets across the state has exhausted the funding of the West Virginia SNAP Stretch program, suspending it in most areas for the foreseeable future.
The West Virginia Food Stamps, or SNAP, program is a state and federal government sponsored program that provides opportunities for food for low-income or disadvantaged families and individuals, using tokens and vouchers in place of coins and dollars. Individuals could use these tokens to buy fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, poultry, dairy and various other food products at farmers markets. They could not be used to buy alcohol or tobacco, live animals (except for shellfish, fish removed from water, or animals slaughtered before being bought), prepared foods fit for immediate use and most non-food items.
SNAP Stretch is an additional program, having first begun in 2018, that allowed individuals to literally stretch their amount of snap tokens through a 1-to-1 conversion. Whenever someone spent one SNAP dollar at a farmers market, with SNAP Stretch, they would receive another dollar to buy more fruits and vegetables with. Additionally, shoppers who were accompanied by a child received $2 instead of $1. While this extra money could exclusively be used on fruits and vegetables, it effectively doubled the spending power of customers at 42 farmers markets around the state.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced that SNAP Stretch’s benefits would be applied to eggs, meat and dairy through December 2020. This, combined with the surge of attention and participation in farmers markets brought on by the pandemic, led to the grant fund budget of $150,000 being heavily strained just halfway through the year.
Extra funding and $300,000 in donations were sought to keep the program afloat, but with this not coming to pass, it was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 11, that the program was suspended indefinitely. Markets across the state were affected by this announcement, including Huntington’s Wild Ramp, a year-round nonprofit farmers market.
“It was a great thing for everyone involved,” said Shelly Keeney, market director of the Wild Ramp. “It brought extra attention to the market, got food to people who really needed it, and put money in the pockets of our producers and local farmers. The Ramp will survive, of course, but it’s still a sad situation for the customers right now. We’re really hoping it will come back by the end of the year.”
Though there is currently no announced date of when the program will resume, there is still some hope. Due to a recent grant from the Walmart Foundation, 10 counties in the state are being permitted to continue using SNAP Stretch with a cap on how much extra produce can be attained. This includes Roane, Barbour, Upshur, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Mercer, McDowell, Mingo and Greenbrier counties.
“To me personally, it’s a good problem that we’ve run out of money,” said Kristin McCartney, director of the SNAP-Ed program. “It means people are interested, and they’re spending like crazy, and the program is doing what it was supposed to do. We urgently need to find more funding, but the participation is still there. We can work with that and move forward.”
Individuals who want to donate to the SNAP Stretch program can find a donation link at wvfoodandfarm.org/snapstretch.