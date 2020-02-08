HUNTINGTON — Ritter Park in Huntington looked like a winter scene on a postcard Friday as the season’s first significant snowfall blanketed the ground and clung to tree branches and bushes.
Several school districts around the Tri-State canceled classes Friday because of the inclement weather, which included up to 3 inches of snow covering the ground in some spots, and children took advantage of the snow day to test out their sleds and enjoy other outdoor activities at the park.
Saturday will offer a slight chance of rain and additional snow showers, according to the National Weather Service, which said any accumulation would be only a dusting.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s. Sunday will be cloudy, with a high near 47.