HUNTINGTON — Residents in the Tri-State woke up to snow-covered vehicles and slick roads Thursday after snow fell across the region overnight.
The snow came in bursts Wednesday evening, prompting a winter weather advisory to be issued for the region through the early-morning hours Thursday. Motorists were warned to plan for slippery and hazardous road conditions that could affect their morning commute.
Sunny skies are expected to return to the area Friday, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Saturday will be partly sunny before rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, moves into the area overnight and continues Sunday.