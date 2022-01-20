HUNTINGTON — Crews across the Tri-State continued Thursday to clear roads after winter weather this week, but it may be dropping temperatures causing issues leading into the weekend.
Snowfall reports listed by the National Weather Service as of Thursday afternoon showed snow accumulations between 1 and 2 inches throughout the region.
The Weather Service said that much of West Virginia, northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and southwest Virginia were expected to see a very cold air mass that will bring overnight lows into the single digits Thursday night. Wet spots could have refrozen as ice melting agents become less effective in colder temperatures. For Friday through Saturday, overnight lows in the single digits and teens are expected.
The City of Huntington Public Works crews salted and plowed roads Thursday morning, mixing calcium with road salt, which is more effective in low temperatures. The city said roads were icy Thursday morning and advised drivers to use “extreme caution.”
In an interview filmed by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, state highway engineer Alan Reed said driving a snowplow is a different experience.
“The first time I got in a snowplow, I said, ‘Holy smoke, this is … different.’ When you’ve got that big, huge plow out in front and you’ve got to watch every move you make and then at the same time you’re fighting slick conditions and fighting people not really giving you enough room to work sometimes, that’s a huge challenge,” Reed said. “Driving those trucks is a huge challenge.”
Reed said the DOT is constantly updating a plan and roads are divided by priorities. Interstates come first, followed by main priority routes and then secondary and smaller roads.
“It doesn’t do any good whatsoever to be able to get out a small secondary road and then you get to the main road and it’s so bad you can’t travel that. So then you’re just stuck and you’re not home stuck,” he said.
DOT workers who are plowing roads in the winter work year-round, Reed said. In the summer, the workers are often the ones patching potholes, doing ditch work and other road maintenance. These workers are often working 10- or 12-hour days with physically demanding tasks, he added.
“Our guys that work in the wintertime, when … the roads are bad and even in the construction season when there’s a lot of work to be done, and you know, they work long hours and many times work weekends, and they don’t get the break that some of the rest of us do,” Reed said.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 said in a Thursday afternoon news release that state highway crews were making progress on clearing roads in northeast Kentucky. Main Priority A Routes, such as Interstate 64, U.S. 23 and U.S. 60, were mostly clear.
Crews were plowing and treating lesser-traveled Priority B and C routes in Bath, Rowan, Boyd and Greenup counties Thursday afternoon. Priority B and C routes in Elliott, Mason, Fleming, Nicholas, Carter and Lewis counties were being spot-treated.
“With temperatures expected to hover around 25 degrees today and drop to 9 or 10 overnight, all crews will remain on high alert for refreezing and black ice,” KYTC District 9 said.
The district also advised using extreme caution, such as driving slow, leaving space between vehicles and giving plenty of time to arrive safely, when traveling, especially in valleys and at bridges, culverts and other cold spots.
A Level 1 Snow Advisory was issued for Lawrence County for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Sheriff Jeff Lawless said in a Facebook post. The advisory means that snow and ice accumulated on roads, making travel hazardous.