HUNTINGTON — School delays turned into closures overnight as temperatures dipped and the Tri-State received another helping of snow.
In West Virginia, Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Putnam county schools were closed. In Ohio, Chesapeake, Fairland and Ironton schools were closed.
Wednesday's above-freezing weather melted much of the previous round of snow, leaving yards and roads a soggy mess. Rain started Wednesday afternoon, but the drop in temperatures caused the rain to transition to snow. leaving up to 2 inches on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday morning, slippery road conditions were reported as wet roads froze and then were covered by snow.
Temperatures will be very cold, staying below freezing across the area, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday night, lows will be in the single digits to teens, with wind chills ranging from single digits to well below zero.
For Friday, the high will be near 27 with a low around 3. Saturday inches up to a high of 33 and a low around 16.
