HUNTINGTON — The first snowfall of the new year is expected to quickly hit the region early Tuesday, creating the potential for a dangerous morning commute.
Meanwhile, heavy rains are predicted for the remainder of the week, and that could lead to flooding of small streams and in poor drainage areas.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for much of the region, lasting from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. that same day. About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected and drivers were urged to plan for slippery road conditions and "very low visibility."
According to the advisory, a quick-hitting snow storm will track across the region Tuesday as surface temperatures fall to nearly freezing in lowland areas. Most snow accumulation was expected in higher elevations, where up to 4 inches of snow is possible.
The Weather Service also issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region because of anticipated bouts of heavy rainfall, lasting from late Tuesday until Saturday night. Up to 3 inches of rain was expected during this time, most of it occurring over the coming weekend.
"Heavy rain will be possible during this time period, which could cause poor drainage, small stream and, eventually, river flooding," according to the advisory.
According to forecasts, the Ohio River is expected to reach about 31 feet before falling below 26 feet by the weekend. Any rise in the river above 50 feet is considered in the flood stage, which could trigger floodwall gate closures in Huntington.