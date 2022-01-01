HUNTINGTON — A sober living facility filed a lawsuit against the City of Huntington after being denied a business license. The city filed a cross-petition that argues the business has operated without a license and requests that it be prohibited from unlawful operation.
Freedom House Recovery Inc. filed its suit in Cabell County Circuit Court in November. According to documents filed, Freedom House was denied a business license Oct. 15 due to a city policy that said “sober living houses constitute public nuisances.” The recovery house requests that the court prevent the city from denying the recovery house a business license.
“It’s our position that restricting sober living houses is a violation of the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) and the Fair Housing Act,” said Jason Goad, an attorney representing Freedom House.
In response, the city argued that it acted lawfully in the denial. The city stated that the recovery house began operating in April; a social media post announced that bed rentals were available in the house.
The city also says the recovery house operated for at least three months before applying for a business license or a certificate of occupancy, and it operated for five months before getting a West Virginia Business Registration Certificate and a permit from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services and had not received certification from the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences. According to WVARR’s website, Freedom House’s certification began Dec. 21 and lasts for one year.
The city’s cross-petition requests that the court grants an injunction prohibiting Freedom House from operating unlawfully. Freedom House requested the injunction be denied and the cross-petition be dismissed.
In an email, City Attorney Scott Damron said Mayor Steve Williams “is very concerned about sober living homes that open in the City that do not go through the appropriate process of obtaining a business license and a certificate of occupancy. He is just as concerned about sober living homes that are opened in order to chase profit rather than to seek the goal of recovery from addiction.”
In September, the mayor enacted a policy to grant business licenses and certificates of occupancy to sober living home applicants certified by the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences.
“This certification assures that the home is safe, that it provides the necessary programming, that there is sufficient supervision, and that WVARR has determined that the applicant is worthy of receiving individuals in recovery,” Damron said. “Uncertified homes provide no such assurances. This is a reasonable minimum requirement.”
In regard to the pending lawsuit between Freedom House and the city, Damron said that according to the city’s information, the sober living home began operating before seeking a business license or a certificate of occupancy. The city’s request for an injunction is appropriate, he said.