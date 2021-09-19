HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will have a sobriety checkpoint Thursday, Sept. 23.
The checkpoint will be from 6 p.m. to midnight, according to a news release from the State Police. The location will be on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street exit of Interstate 64. An alternate site has been designated for 3rd Avenue near 20th Street.
“The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement,” the release said. “Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.”
To report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations, members of the public can call *SP, or *77, on a hands-free cellular device to get in touch with the nearest State Police department.
