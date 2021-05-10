HUNTINGTON — The journey of the 10th-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team continues as the Herd defeated Georgetown 1-0 on Monday in Cary, North Carolina.
Cheers of “We are Marshall!” rang out from WakeMed Field, and celebrations began both near and far.
Back home in Huntington, soccer fans gathered around town to watch the Thundering Herd advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history after unseating the defending national champions.
Some establishments, such as Sip Downtown Brasserie and Taps at Heritage, opened early for the sporting event.
Players have a few days to regroup before the College Cup semifinals, when the Thundering Herd will face the Tar Heels of North Carolina on Friday, May 14.
