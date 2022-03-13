HUNTINGTON — Even though it is expected to be a happy time, retirement can often involve significant losses — of identity, purpose, structure and social contacts.
A book titled “Retirement Stepping Stones: Find Meaning, Live with Purpose, and Leave a Legacy” by Tony Hixon details Hixon’s mother’s experience after retiring, leading her to ultimately take her own life. The author’s goal with the book is to help pre-retirees with their transition to retirement and lay the groundwork for them to have a more positive retirement experience.
For those experiencing feelings of loss after retiring, retired Huntington-area psychologist Diane Mufson said they should first accept these feelings are normal.
“Whenever you change a big part of your everyday functioning, it is a loss, and with that people can feel depressed or sad or lost,” she said. “If you know you’re going to retire, find some options to replace the activities that you had.”
Once retired, some discover their social structure is gone and the life they’re used to is altered, leading to negative effects on mental health. It’s important to keep grounded, Mufson said. If problems with mental health and well-being get extreme, seek counseling or therapy with a licensed psychologist or mental health counselor who can give advice and assist with redirection.
“Sometimes a person needs to bounce their ideas off somebody who isn’t related to them, who isn’t part of their everyday scenery,” Mufson said. “I had clients who were retired, and that was an issue for them, especially those who had not thought through what they wanted to do or if retirement came upon them suddenly. Your family will be supportive, but they can get tired of hearing you complain about something they think there’s nothing to complain about.”
Once people stop working, there is time to participate in activities they may not have had a chance to before. For Mufson, she was able to volunteer more after retiring from her psychology practice in 2013. Finding the right volunteer effort, or any activity, is key, Mufson said, because retirees should feel good about what they’re doing.
“I think perhaps for people who really start to feel badly about themselves, one of the things they might do is think about others and how they could help others,” she said.
A variety of factors can bring on a feeling of loss for recent retirees, such as the age at which they retire.
“Some years ago, we had some large industries in our area that encouraged retirement early,” Mufson said. “People were retiring in their mid- to late 50s, and they were economically viable. They looked forward to it. Then after about a year, year and a half, they didn’t have much happening that they were enjoying; it wasn’t a challenge anymore.”
Additionally, if the job or type of work one retires from was enjoyable, and if they had a close relationship with co-workers, retiring could affect their mental health — and cause them to lose that connection to people and a job they loved.
“If you’ve been complaining about your job for the last 20 years and really don’t enjoy it and don’t have an overly close relationship with your co-workers, you may be very happy to retire,” Mufson said. “Whereas if you’ve enjoyed your job and it’s really been meaningful and you enjoy the people you’re working with, then it’s much harder.”
Staying in contact with old co-workers or participating in other social interactions helps combat feelings of isolation or the loss of social contacts, Mufson said.
“Have a plan for part of the day or the week that makes you feel good about yourself, and that includes making arrangements for social interactions,” she said. “Whether it’s meeting somebody for a walk in the park or a game of pickleball, playing golf, volunteering — something that puts you out there with other people.”
Retirement is a time to start new activities — even those you’ve never tried before. Mufson said being good is not something to place a lot of importance on, and the act of trying something new can be a benefit for mental health.
“Part of it is finding out something that you enjoy doing and keep doing it,” she said. “It’s also a time, I think, to start new activities. You don’t have to be good at those things; you can just try them.”
Before Mufson retired, she slowly cut back her hours at her psychology practice, leading to a gradual transition before she ultimately retired. She was able to enjoy her free time and do some of the things she hadn’t had time to do when she was working full time.
“I had slowed down on my practice,” she said. “I had gone down from five days a week and really long hours, to eventually just before I retired, I was about a day and a half at work. So that was very easy.”
With retirement comes a lack of deadlines and a daily commute to work, and some people don’t function as well without that set structure, Mufson said. It’s something many people, regardless of age, experienced in the early days of the pandemic. But Janet Dooley — who retired as associate dean of Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media — has been following the advice of a former student in her retirement: develop and maintain a routine. While the advice came during the 2020 COVID-19 quarantine, it’s still helpful to her now.
“I got into that mode during COVID, and it’s gotten to be a good thing to do,” she said. “Just get up and get ready for the day and have things that you’re going to do that day.”
Aside from getting up a little later in the day, Dooley’s daily routine hasn’t changed much since she retired last year. Dooley said changing the way we think about work can help us once we’ve retired, and for her, one of the biggest changes she’s noticed in her retirement is not being as tired.
“That seems like a small thing, but I’m not tired every day,” she said. “I didn’t think about that at work, but there were many days that I was exhausted at the end of the day. I’m not like that anymore, and I’m much more relaxed, not as rushed or hurried, which makes me think maybe we should all reconsider what work is all about. As a society, we should rethink how much of our identity is tied up with work, with our jobs.”
The key to a successful retirement, especially considering one’s mental health, is building your own structure, Dooley said, resembling the structure at work.
“Of course, work imposes structure that you now have to impose on yourself, but structure is still there,” Dooley said. “I waited a while to retire because I kept saying, ‘I want to get this done, do this project.’ I finally realized there’s always going to be another one. I worked longer than probably a lot of people do, and I didn’t leave work saying, ‘I hate this. Every day is such drudgery.’ I liked the job, but all the other things I wanted to be doing were waiting.”
Some of our most productive years are between the ages of 50 and 80, with 60 to 70 being the most productive of that age range. Taking care of mental health especially when we retire can help to ensure we are as productive as possible in retirement.
“A lot of that encompasses retirement years,” Dooley said. “Careers and passions tie together, but productivity (should be) unhampered by those responsibilities. Things I’ve been reading talk about the benefits of retirement and your productivity as you get older.”
It’s never too early to think about retiring and planning ahead for one’s new life, but taking finances into account is also crucial to a happy and successful retirement. With retirement comes opportunities and time to travel and other costly ventures.
“If you’re planning to retire, there should be adequate savings,” Mufson said. “Social Security is there, but it isn’t going to be enough for most people, and it is a myth that you’ll need much less money in retirement than you needed during your work years. It isn’t much less because people want to do more things and have the time. So, if your health is good, you’ll get around to doing it and it will cost money.”