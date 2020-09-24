HUNTINGTON — Children spread out to hear their favorite books read as in-person storytime resumed Wednesday at the Huntington branch of the Cabell County Public Library.
Those attending the event were able to hear stories, dance, listen to music, make crafts and more.
Storytime is planned to take place inside the library at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. Library officials say space is limited, so participants are asked to register.
All branches of the Cabell County Public Library are open to the public, although patrons are asked to wear masks, observe social distancing and use drop boxes to return materials. Restrooms in the libraries remain closed.
Branches are operating on winter hours, while the downtown branch is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Sunday.
— The Herald-Dispatch