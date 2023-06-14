Sogefi has partnered locally with Rocky Knobb Farm by leasing nearly 7 acres of land near the factory to grow produce. The partnership will bring more fresh and locally grown produce to Wayne County residents.
PRICHARD, W.Va. — A local business and farmer have teamed up to provide more fresh produce to Wayne County, which will be available at the Ceredo Kenova Farmer’s Market and spotlighted at the Kenova Pumpkin House.
Sogefi, located in Prichard, has leased a little over 7 acres behind the factory for Rocky Knobb Farm to use as growing land for the produce season kicking off this weekend.
