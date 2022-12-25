The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Solar Holler and Coalfield Development hold a ceremony to flip the switch on a solar panel installation on the roof of West Edge on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Huntington. The 294 solar panels make up one of the largest solar installations in West Virginia — and the largest powering a community nonprofit. Now Solar Holler has installed the largest solar system in West Virginia at a farm in Hardy County.

OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — Solar Holler has installed nearly 1,400 solar panels at a poultry farm in Hardy County.

The panels will provide the farm with 941,371 kWh of energy per year, making it the largest in all of West Virginia, according to a press release from Solar Holler.

