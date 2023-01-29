WAYNE — Wayne High School’s Pioneer Career Launch Program is expanding, as local solar energy company Solar Holler announced a new apprenticeship program with the school Thursday.
Solar Holler, a Wayne County based company, is taking five students this semester to shadow employees and learn the basics of measuring and laying out solar panels on roofs. The students will also learn about connecting panel wiring, ensuring panels are watertight and other tasks.
Kristi Booton, coordinator of the Pioneer Career Launch Program, said in the news release with education changing, internship opportunities that get students out of the classroom make them more prepared for life after graduation.
“Traditional education has changed a great deal in the last decade. School is no longer a brick-and-mortar building,” she said. “Internship experiences are valuable opportunities for our schools to graduate confident, prepared students who are valuable employees to businesses like Solar Holler.”
The Pioneer Career Launch Program was presented to the Wayne County Board of Education during May 2022, where Booton told board members the program would require 75-hour internship along with weekly seminars to ensure students keep on track with their hours.
Students also go through evaluations from their employers, participate in exit interviews and create portfolios based on their work, Booton told the board.
Founder and CEO of Solar Holler Dan Conant said he is excited to be working with Wayne County Schools.
Conant said in addition to expanding solar energy, the company has a goal to revitalize Appalachian economy. To help achieve that goal, Conant said creating local job opportunities for students before they graduate can give them more of an incentive to stay local instead of moving to a bigger city.
“We want to give folks a chance to stay at home, especially at this really pivotal point in people’s lives where coming right out of high school, if you’ve got the opportunity to start a career in West Virginia, you’re more likely to stay home than take off to Columbus or Pittsburgh or bigger cities,” he said.
While the apprenticeship currently has five students, Conant said he expects the program to grow and more collaborations with other local schools could be in the future.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
