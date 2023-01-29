The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Wayne High School’s Pioneer Career Launch Program is expanding, as local solar energy company Solar Holler announced a new apprenticeship program with the school Thursday.

Solar Holler, a Wayne County based company, is taking five students this semester to shadow employees and learn the basics of measuring and laying out solar panels on roofs. The students will also learn about connecting panel wiring, ensuring panels are watertight and other tasks.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

