The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority’s recycling center is located at the old National Guard Armory at 800 Virginia Ave., in Huntington. A plan is underway to turn the building into the new home of the Huntington Municipal Garage.
HUNTINGTON — The Solid Waste Authority’s drop-off recycling services will cease at the end of the month unless another location is found.
Executive Director Mark Buchanan said he is hopeful another site will be opened this fall, with negotiations regarding one site ongoing.
“We do have — and I can’t share where it’s at yet, though I really want to because it feels like it’s going to be really good — but we’re in negotiations for a new site, and technically it’s still inside the city limits of Huntington,” Buchanan said. “But until we have all the details and stuff, I can’t really share where it’s at.”
The Solid Waste Authority Facebook page posted Thursday evening that fob renewals for the 2023-24 program year would be suspended, and the drop-off facility, currently located on Virginia Avenue, will close Sept. 30. Buchanan said Thursday’s post was not to worry drop-off facility users, but to keep them informed.
Buchanan said he hopes the Solid Waste Authority will be able to find a new location and have it up and running without a pause in services, even if it means someone has to be stationed at the site to manually open and close the gates.
The current site was purchased by the City of Huntington in 2019, and Communications Director Bryan Chambers said the plan for the facility includes moving the city’s Public Works department into it.
More than 500 households use the drop-off facility, Buchanan said. He said since informing users of the search for a new locations, he’s received many questions asking if the city will only have curbside recycling options, which began Oct. 1, 2022, through Rumpke Waste and Recycling. Buchanan said that will not happen.
“Even after the curbside program started, we’re continuing to add people every month that are still using the drop-off sites with the fobs,” he said. “Recycling is not going to go away; we’re going to make sure that if there is a gap in service as far as the yard being there that we’re going to address that and make sure that recycling continues for folks that want to.”
If there is a gap in services, Buchanan said the Solid Waste Authority could bring in some recycling trailers for temporary service.
Chambers said city officials are working with the Solid Waste Authority in finding a new location and will assist however they can.
Buchanan encouraged those who are eligible for curbside recycling to sign up with Rumpke for the service, but he understands not everyone who uses the Virginia Avenue drop-off site may quality.
Currently, City of Huntington residents who have the city’s household garbage service and owner-occupied properties and renters in apartment building with four or fewer units are eligible.
Chambers said there are currently 1,385 residential subscribers to the curbside recycling program.
Buchanan said he’s also received questions asking if drop-off users can use the recycling center on Depot Street in Barboursville. Unfortunately, Buchanan said, the Depot Street site does not have space for more recycling bins and current users already fill those bins up regularly when the facilities are open Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
