IRONTON — The Portsmouth-based Southern Ohio Medical Center is taking over the Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Ironton Urgent Care and Primary Care Center at the end of the month.
The Southern Ohio Medical Center Ironton Family Health Center will open to the public May 5, a move that will provide about 35 jobs, according to Megan L. McKenzie, a marketing analytics specialist for the Portsmouth medical center.
“It’s important to us that we do what we can to help the employees and community impacted by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital’s closing,” said Ben Gill, Southern Ohio Medical Center president and chief executive officer. “This ensures the patients in Lawrence County can continue to be treated in the same building by the same providers and staff.
“We have been working with Bon Secours Mercy Health to make the transition as smooth as possible,” Gill said in a prepared release.
Bon Secours earlier announced the closing of the Russell, Kentucky-based Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital on April 30.
Two urgent care providers, Dr. Roland Benton and Dr. Bryan Fuller, and two primary care providers, Dr. James Meadows and Kristie Johnson, a nurse practitioner, will work at the new SOMC Ironton Family Health Center, according to a news release.
The health center at 1015 E. Ring Road off Ohio 93 will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The family practice component of the health center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to McKenzie.
The phone number for the center is 740-534-9830.