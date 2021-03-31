CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature is in the final stretch as Wednesday marked crossover day.
It was the final day for legislation, with the exception of budget bills, to be passed out of the respective bodies.
Both bodies started early, working into the afternoon to get bills to the other side before the end of the day. Bills that didn’t make it through the full process will have to wait another year for consideration.
According to the Legislature’s website, the House of Delegates passed 200 bills and the Senate 187, and 78 bills have been completed by both bodies. Gov. Jim Justice has signed 36 bills into law.
Overshadowing much of the session is the governor’s proposed income tax elimination plan and the alternative plan from the House. Here’s a look at where some of the other notable legislation from the session stands:
Medical marijuana
Among bills passed by the Senate on Wednesday was Senate Bill 231, which amends several sections of the Medical Cannabis Act, reducing fees for patients and adding to the list of approved conditions to receive a medical card.
Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the bill is similar to bills passed by the Senate for the past three years and puts back language initially included in the Medical Cannabis Act when it passed the Senate in 2017.
New conditions included in the bill include migraine, HIV, autism and anorexia, and it permits the commissioner of the Office of Medical Cannabis to offer suggestions for new conditions to the advisory board.
Dry leaf and edibles are added as permitted forms of cannabis. The Senate also passed a separate bill to add edibles to the list of permitted forms. That bill, SB 590, is pending in the House Health and Human Resources Committee.
The bill removes course requirements for physicians. Trump said doctors do not prescribe medical cannabis, just the medical conditions that the state approves. It also protects doctors from liability.
Universities will be permitted to study medical cannabis under the bill, and patients will be able to purchase medical cannabis from other states that enter in reciprocal agreements with West Virginia.
The bill also raises the tax from 10% to 20%.
The bill passed 29-5.
Help for seniors
The Senate also passed Senate Bill 424 on Wednesday. If passed by the House, beginning in 2022, any resident of the state who is a low-income senior citizen and who has reported fixed income of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 will be allowed a tax credit of no more than $200.
Drug court
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would permit the state Supreme Court to expand Family Drug Treatment Court across the state. It would also remove language from code preventing someone who has lost custody of their children from future participation in drug court.
Like adult and juvenile drug courts, family drug treatment court works with adults who find themselves in the criminal justice system as a result of substance use disorder. Family court participants have an adjudicated child abuse or neglect case.
Eight programs have been started across the state since 2019, with three starting this spring. According to the state Supreme Court, so far, 109 people have been served, with 22 already graduating. There have been 148 children served, 38 children reunited with parents and 20 permanently placed back with their parents.
Medicaid expansion for mothers
On Tuesday, the House passed House Bill 2266, which expands Medicaid coverage to women up to one year postpartum.
It’s the second year the House has considered this legislation after passing a bill in 2019 to expand Medicaid coverage to more pregnant women.
Women’s health advocates say expanding coverage postpartum is necessary to promote healthy moms and babies since issues like postpartum depression last well after birth.
According to the fiscal note from the Department of Health and Human Resources, the bill would reach an estimated 357 people. It would cost more than $1.3 million in additional funding.
The bill has been double-referenced to the Health and Finance Committees in the Senate.
Recovery and Hope
Other than his tax plan, Justice has requested Senate Bill 715, the Recovery and Hope Act. Passed by the Senate on Tuesday, the bill is necessary to continue the Jobs and Hope program started by Justice in 2019.
The all-new State Recovery and Hope Office streamlines and coordinates efforts of various state, federal, local and private programs and agencies working to assist West Virginians who are battling substance use disorder.
Jobs and Hope works with those recovering from substance use disorder to find them employment, including continuing education to get there. There have been 160 graduates of the program so far, according to the governor.
That bill is pending in the House Health Committee.
Dead bills
Several bills failed to make the cut this session, including a bill to reduce insulin prices further.
A bipartisan group of delegates hoped to work to cap the cost of insulin and other equipment for diabetics in the state. The bill did not get picked up by new Health chair Del. Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh.
The Crown Act, which would prohibit racial discrimination based on hair, also failed to pass. Advocates protested in favor of the bill and despite it being placed on a committee agenda briefly, it was never discussed.
The 2021 version of the Fairness Act also failed to pass, despite early indications from the governor and other Republicans there would be support for the legislation. Similarly, the Senate killed a bill Wednesday that would ban gender-based pricing, such as charging more for a “female” razor versus a “male” one. The bill was referred to a committee while on third reading, killing the legislation.
Also missing from this session were bills to permit the carrying of firearms on college campuses. The so-called campus carry legislation has failed to pass the past several sessions. The Marshall University Faculty Senate signed a letter against any such legislation this year.
The 2021 legislative session ends April 10.