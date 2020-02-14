CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Though the week’s seemingly constant rain had turned to snow by the week’s end, as of Friday afternoon, several local routes in the Tri-State area remained closed or impassable due to high water.
Ironton has raised its floodgates, and parts of U.S. 52 are reduced to one lane in each direction near McPherson Avenue.
In Lawrence County, Ohio, Ohio 243 is closed at its intersection with Greasy Ridge Road and Ohio 650 is closed one mile north of Hanging Rock and between Little Pine Creek Road and Kellys Mill Road.
High-water conditions also persist in Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky.
Center Street in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was closed near 20th Street as the city installed its floodgates due to the rising Ohio River. Motorists were asked to reroute along U.S. 23 and use U.S. 60 or local streets to enter downtown Catlettsburg.
No water over roadways has been reported in the Ashland region yet, according to Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews, but creeks were continuing to rise Friday afternoon and high water is possible in low-lying areas later in the day and overnight into Saturday — especially in the Rush area, along Kentucky 3 at Catlettsburg, and locations on Kentucky 5 in Boyd County.
The area remains under a National Weather Service flood warning. Motorists are advised to never cross water over a roadway.