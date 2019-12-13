CHARLESTON — Select Appalachian District post offices in West Virginia will open their lobbies on the next two Sundays for package pickup for customers who have been left notice of attempted delivery or have tracking information their package has arrived at one of these select USPS locations.
Sunday parcel pickup hours on Dec. 15 and 22 include the St. Albans Post Office at 431 B St. from 9:30 a.m. to noon; the Barboursville Post Office at 680 Central Ave. from 8 to 10 a.m.; the Kenova Post Office at 1300 Chestnut St. from 8 to 10 a.m.; the Scott Depot Post Office at 4034 Teays Valley Road from 7 to 10 a.m.; the South Charleston branch office at 400 D St. from 9 to 11 a.m.; the Sissonville branch office at 6088 Sissonville Drive from 9 to 11 a.m.; and the Cross Lanes branch office at 5306 Big Tyler Road from 9 to 11 a.m., according to a news release from the USPS.
“We’ve been in the holiday shipping business for centuries,” Appalachian District Manager Leeann T. Theriault said in the release. “Providing these extended hours for customers to pick up packages will help save them valuable time.”
For more information, visit USPS.com.