ASHLAND — Some parochial schools across Kentucky, including Holy Family School in Ashland, are defying a request by Gov. Andy Beshear to not start classes until Sept. 28. While across the river, Lawrence County, Ohio, schools are preparing to start classes next week or Aug. 31.
Holy Family school started in-person classes Monday at the school at 932 Winchester Ave., with 115 students and 26 faculty and staff members on-site, according to the Rev. Andy Garner, Holy Family pastor.
“Things are going really well,” Garner said Monday. “We blessed the classrooms, the teachers and the students. Our students are ready to go.”
In addition to the blessings, student temperatures were checked before they entered the school, they wore masks, used hand sanitizers and other measures to keep safe, he said.
Roman Catholic bishops in all four Kentucky dioceses allowed parochial schools to start classes this week after pushing back the start of school by a week, Garner said.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department earlier approved plans for the school to start, he said.
Students also are being seated six feet apart with a few exceptions. A set of twins and a set of triplets are allowed to sit closer, he said. Some desks have dividers, as do teacher desks.
The school has hand sanitizers in each classrooms, and teachers carry sanitizing spritzer bottles, Garner said.
Students eat at their desks and sanitize their own desks when they leave, he said. The school also is using block scheduling to keep student movement down.
Meanwhile, several Lawrence County, Ohio, schools are getting ready to welcome students for in-class learning next week. Other schools are scheduled to start Aug. 31.
Ironton, Fairland and Ironton St. Joseph are gearing up to start five-day-a-week classes next week, with Collins Career Center following with its Aug. 31 start date.
The Dawson-Bryant district in Coal Grove is offering both in-person and remote learning options for students, said Superintendent Steve Easterling. Teachers were on hand Monday for in-service learning, he said. The district will have a bus at the high school to transfer students to Collins for those going to the vocational school, he said.
In addition to facemasks and hand sanitizers throughout the school, Dawson-Bryant custodians will go throughout the school to wipe down handrails and door handles throughout the day, Easterling said.
“We’re doing everything possible to make things as safe as we can,” Easterling said. The district has about 1,250 students.
“We’ve reduced class sizes, we’re using the gym and cafeteria and the multi-tiered room” to meet distancing guidelines, he said. “We have installed touchless water fountains and have a few more on order.”
Students are required to wear masks on buses and in class. The school also is using touchless hand sanitizers, and the temperatures of students are taken before entering school. Any student with a temperature above 100 degrees won’t be allowed to attend, and parents will be called, he said.
Teachers are doing training this week on remote learning, Easterling said.