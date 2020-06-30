HUNTINGTON — Despite an ongoing trend of event postponement or closure due to COVID-19 fears, there’s still a handful of planned displays to brighten up your Fourth of July holiday.
In Huntington, 93.7 the Dawg’s Dawg Dazzle fireworks show has been postponed to Sept. 4. However, the City of Huntington recently announced that the Christ Temple Church will be conducting its own fireworks display from 8-10 p.m. Sunday, July 5. This event will be drive-thru only, and attendees are asked to remain in their parking spots.
Entertainment and special guest speakers will be featured during the event, and concessions will be available through a carhop service. The event is free and open to the public.
Nearby in Barboursville, an event called Foodtrucks and Fireworks is scheduled to occur on Saturday, July 4. Starting at noon, food trucks will be open on Main Street for participants to order lunch or dinner. Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. from the Barboursville brickyard, and are expected to be visible from downtown Barboursville.
Social distancing is encouraged while at the food trucks and while trying to view the fireworks display.
In Wayne County, the city of Wayne will host a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Friday, July 3, though the city will offer live music and other activities as it has in previous years. Those wishing to view the fireworks should park at the Wayne Methodist Church parking lot or its nearby field, and are encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines.
The City of Charleston will launch fireworks at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, which will last for 20 minutes. During the display, to compensate for a lack of live entertainment, the city has partnered with the radio stations V100, WCHS 580, 98.7 The Beat, Today’s New Country 107.3 WKAZ, and 96.1 WKWS to play patriotic music on their stations to coincide with the fireworks.
Those wishing to view the display are encouraged to stay in their homes or to move to Kanawha Boulevard, which will be temporarily closed to allow for a safe viewing place.
The City of Hurricane will be hosting its own fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, which will be launched from the water tower near Hurricane Middle School. Mayor Scott Edwards has said that the display will be 40% larger than previous displays, marking the largest fireworks display ever hosted in Hurricane.
The display is being controlled and monitored by the Hurricane Fire Department, and will last for 20 minutes.
“We wanted to make the display extra-special,” said Edwards. “No matter what the country is going through, I want everyone to know that we live in the greatest nation on earth, and that we should take time to celebrate it and our personal freedoms.”
In Ashland, Kentucky, the Paramount Arts Center will host two concerts on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. On Friday, Chase Rice with Tyler Booth and Shelbey Lore will perform a drive-in concert, and on Saturday, Jamey Johnson with Arlo McKinley and Josh Brown will perform. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are still on sale.
Ashland’s Summer Motion festival has been cancelled for 2020, but is scheduled to occur as normal next year.