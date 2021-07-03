The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The escapades of Civil War terror Rebel Bill Smith will be featured at the Thursday, July 8, meeting of the General Andrew Lewis Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. at Galloway Insurance, 537 9th St., Huntington.

Well-known regional author Robert Thompson will discuss the book he has written titled “Twelve Pole Terror, The Legend of Rebel Bill Smith.”

Books will be available for sale. The meeting is open to the public.

Rebel Bill’s tombstone is located in the Confederate plot at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington.

