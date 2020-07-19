HUNTINGTON — A South Carolina man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on the 31st Street Bridge between Huntington and Proctorville, Ohio, early Sunday morning.
The single-vehicle accident happened at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders, according to the Huntington Police Department.
“The male left the roadway and was found in the grass on the bank on the Huntington side of the Ohio River,” according to a press release from the Huntington Police Department.
The man’s name was not released. South Carolina authorities are making notification to his next of kin, the release said.
The fatal accident remains under investigation.